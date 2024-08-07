Creative Creative Works TBWA

Ad of the Day: Apple’s ‘Designed on the iPad’ campaign piggybacks on Olympics

By Tom Banks, Creative editor

August 7, 2024 | 5 min read

Playful, illustrative campaign implies Olympics without saying it as Apple skirts around fact it’s not an official sponsor.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, London has commissioned French illustrator Simon Landrein to depict people in sporty, everyday situations for an outdoor campaign that has been popping up on the streets of Paris and Marseilles.

Landrein created all of the illustrations on Apple’s latest iPad Pro and the campaign's showcasing approach follows that of Apple’s’ ‘Shot on iPhone.

In terms of showing the capabilities of the product, it helps that Landrein’s bright, bold caricatures have come out so well, but it’s the cartoonish scenes that are really capturing the public’s imagination and there seems to be

a lot of love for it on social media.

