American Vogue collaborates with Apple to roll out augmented reality features on iPhone X

American Vogue has joined forces with Apple to roll out an an augmented reality powered iPhone feature for iPhone X in a bid to integrate the magazine’s trend-driven content with tech.

Vogue is leveraging Apple’s ARKit technology to layer trends from the Spring/Summer 2018 season, such as a “21st-century spin on disco glamour”, over the user’s surroundings, creating an immersive image that can be downloaded or sent as a message.

“The Vogue Effect” iMessage extension uses the front-facing camera’s Face ID to create a multi-dimensional filter like those on Snapchat and Instagram. iPhone X users need to download Vogue’s app in order to access the filters, but it can be applied directly via iMessage once installed.

Arlie Sisson, vice president of emerging products at Condé Nast said: “This is experimentation, leveraging technology and pushing our creativity in new ways.It’s unexpected, but it makes sense because [leading] is what we do best."

The feature will be available exclusively on iPhone X on December 1.