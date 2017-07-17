Marketing can change the world
The Emoji Movie earns Guinness World Record as revellers assemble dressed as their favourite icons

By John McCarthy-17 July 2017 11:03am
Emoji Movie in London

Sony Pictures' upcoming blockbuster, the Emoji Movie, has broken records before it has even been released as the studio assembled the largest ever group of people dressed as emoji across multiple cities.

Taking a Guinness World Record under its belt (although it will hope it can emulate the success at box office) the studio gathered hordes of people as emoji across London, Dubai, Moscow, Dublin and Sao Paulo, marking World Emoji Day (17 July) in the most apt way.

In the UK, individuals from St Thomas Hospital helped bulk out the group, forming a massive emoji face in front of parlament, accompanied by Vyvyan Evans, the UK’s leading emoji expert and author of The Emoji Code. Some attendees were dressed as characters from the movie, who are named as followed: Gene, Hi-5, Poop Daddy, Pizza and Heart.

Commenting on the announcement, Josh Greenstein, president of worldwide marketing and distribution for Sony Pictures Entertainment, said: “Achieving a Guinness World Records title is a testament to the enormous worldwide appeal of emojis. It’s great to see so many people getting excited for the worldwide release of The Emoji Movie.”

Emoji expert, Vyv Evans, added: “Emoji is the world’s only truly global form of communication so today’s fantastically international Guinness World Record attempt has been a wonderful way to celebrate this. I wasn’t at all surprised to hear that Hollywood was embracing the meteoric rise in emoji and I’m sure the film is going to be a much-loved family hit this summer.”

The Emoji Movie hits UK theatres 4 August.

We are living in the age of the emoji, it is one of the world’s fastest growing languages, and helps people universally express themselves in the digital medium.

This article is about: World, Movie Marketing, Sony Pictures, Emoji, Entertainment, Public Relations, Creative, Brand

John McCarthy

